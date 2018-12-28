Police deny using rough tactics on Azwanddin

Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah arrives at the Klang Court Complex at 9am in a police truck, December 27, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Dec 28 — The police have refuted a viral report claiming that its members had used rough tactics on Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah which caused him to stumble while walking towards the Klang Court complex yesterday.

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said investigations found that Azwanddin almost fell after alighting from the police vehicle because he knocked into a flower pot in the court compounds.

He pointed out that the incident occurred because the other detainee who was handcuffed with Azwanddin was walking too fast while the latter was waving to his supporters.

“When he fell the police personnel quickly helped him to his feet,” he said in a statement here today.

Following the incident, he said the lawyer representing Azwanddin, Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin, also issued a media statement saying that the police had been cooperative.

Shamsul Amar advised the public not to spread or misconstrue information about the incident as this was deemed irresponsible, could jeopardise public order and raise concerns.

He said action could be taken against those spreading fake news under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 or the Sedition Act 1948.

Yesterday, the Magistrate’s Court issued a four-day remand order against Azwanddin to assist investigations in relation to threats made during his speech at a rally in Klang on Tuesday. — Bernama