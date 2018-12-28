ASF virus: Tight quarantine control at entry points, says veterinary department

Pigs are pictured at a farm on the outskirts of Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan province November 30, 2011. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 — The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) has been tightening its quarantine control operations at air and sea entry points to prevent pork meat and pork-based products from China being brought into the country.

The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) in a statement said following the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in China, tourists were prohibited from bringing in animal products while tourists to China were also advised not to visit any pig farms.

“Also, pig farms in Malaysia are advised to increase the biosecurity of their farms and to take all necessary precautions.

“DVS will also enhance its controls and inspections on pig farms in the country,” said the statement.

Since November 12, the DVS said Malaysia only allowed the import of canned pork products that had gone through the retort process, high heat and high-pressure treatment cooking process.

It added the import of other pork products such as sausage casing, sliced pork meat, smoked ham and pork enzymes were banned.

The statement said that ASF disease outbreak in China is worrying based on findings that the disease has spread to many provinces.

According to the DVS, the ASF virus was detected in the pork sausages from China brought by tourists to Taiwan, at Kaohsiung International Airport, Taipei and also at the north of Thailand via Chiang Rai Airport.

Apart from that, the ASF virus was found twice in the animal products from China in South Korea, it added.

“The above discoveries have caused Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Thailand to tighten their quarantine control operations at air and sea entry points while Thailand has also banned the imports of pork and pork products into the country,” it said.

It stated that the ASF virus could survive for a long time in raw pork meat, preserved pork and its residues.

The virus could also survive for an hour if processed at a temperature of 60°C for 20 minutes, survive for a week if left at temperatures between 25°C to 37°C and can last for years if stored at a temperature of 4°C or frozen.

ASF virus infects pigs but not humans. — Bernama