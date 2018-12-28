MMEA detains five Indonesians entering Malaysian waters without valid documents

TAWAU, Dec 28 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained five Indonesian men who entered Malaysian waters without proper travel documents yesterday.

Maritime Tawau zone director Maritime Captain Romli Mustafa said the men, aged between 26 and 48, were arrested at 3.30pm on the waters off Sungai Membalua here.

“A maritime patrol boat conducting routine checks around the area spotted the suspicious boat before stopping it for inspections,” he said in a statement here today.

Upon inspection, Romli said the skipper and his four crewmen were found to have entered Malaysia without proper travel documents to purchase second-hand clothing to bring back to Indonesia.

All suspects and the boat were taken to the maritime jetty for further action. — Bernama