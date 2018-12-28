Perfect Corp unveils new app to beautify your videos

YouCam Video, the newest addition to the YouCam Apps suite, helps users layer songs, sound effects, and original audio tunes into their shareable video stories. — Picture courtesy of Perfect Corp

LOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — Beauty app developer Perfect Corp is expanding its YouCam portfolio with a new video editing app.

Dubbed ‘YouCam Video,’ the free app aims to simplify video editing for users, offering beautifying features such as easy-to-use trim and merge tools and a range of filters, titles, and stickers. It also offers the option to layer songs, sound effects, and original audio tunes, and customize slow-motion effects. Edited videos can then be shared to all social media channels, such as YouCam Community, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, with just a tap.

“We are excited to introduce a user-friendly video editing tool to our YouCam portfolio and help inspire fans and content creators to create captivating digital video content in seconds,” said Perfect Corp CEO Alice Chang in a statement. “YouCam Video gives even the most novice mobile phone users the tools they need to create stunning video content, and tap into the growing demand for video across social media.”

Virtual beauty app YouCam, which uses augmented reality technology to allow users to experience beauty products digitally in real time, has had a big year in 2018. The app teamed up with Eyelure on a virtual false lash experience in the spring, and brought New York Fashion Week to the masses back in September via a runway collaboration with Flying Solo NYC. Earlier this month, Perfect Corp announced a “Beauty 3.0” vision that will take the digital beauty experience to the next level in 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews