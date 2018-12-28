PPBM delegates share wishlist ahead of president’s keynote address

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia members register during the first day of the party's second annual general assembly at Putrajaya International Convention Centre in Putrajaya December 28, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 — Delegates attending Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) second annual general assembly are excited to hear where their leaders intend to steer the party to in the years to come.

Roslan Yacob, 49, who hails from Kelantan, said that now that the dust has settled following the historic May 9 polls and Pakatan Harapan (PH) has formed the Federal Government, it is time for PPBM to set a new “path” for its members.

“The party has completed its objective of defeating Umno and BN. Now we need to refocus our efforts on improving the party and helping the masses. I hope in the general assembly this year the party leadership will address this matter in detail.

“Being a new party, many of us here are eager to aid the party as best we can. We only need our leaders to show where they need us the most,” he told Malay Mail when asked what his expectations were at the general assembly.

Roslan’s thoughts were echoed by Diana Othman, a delegate from the Bukit Bintang Division who also wished for a more comprehensive women’s agenda and a clearer strategy on how to fulfil them.

“The Srikandi delegates are excited to see what the main agenda is for next year. But whatever the case may be, we want to see better improvements to Srikandi,” she said.

Diana added that the Srikandi Wing in her division has received an overwhelming number of membership applications and they were asking for clearer policies on how these new members can help the party.

Another delegate from Terengganu, who did not wish to be named, asked the party to address the issue of “party hopping” involving former Umno leaders.

“I know Dr Mahathir said the party will vet these individuals but I fear that their past reputation could sully the party’s reputation.

“PPBM stands for reforms in the country and a clear stance for integrity and against corruption. We hope the party leadership will address these issues clearly at the general assembly,’’ said the delegate.

The delegate also urged the party to refocus its efforts at easing the burden of the rakyat.

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will deliver his keynote address tonight which is expected to touch on new policies and the direction of the party in the coming year.