Muhyiddin hopes no ‘sabotage’ in PPBM’s first assembly as ruling party

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference after the party’s supreme council meeting at Putrajaya International Convention Centre in Putrajaya December 28, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin hopes delegates will speak their mind freely at the party’s first annual general meeting post-GE14, which is also its first as a member of the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

At the same time, he hoped there would be no attempt at “sabotage”, he told a news conference today half-jokingly as several prominent PH members from among its four components have bared fangs at each other in recent days under attack from Opposition leaders.

“We will make sure the meeting is run well and hopefully there will be no acts of sabotage or untoward incidents,” he said ahead of the PPBM AGM opening.

Among PH component leaders expected to participate are DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as well as some 60 foreign observers.

Today marks the start of the party’s wings; about 600 delegates from the its youth wing called Armada and another 600 from its women’s wing called Srikandi have already registered their participation. The party’s main arm will see the participation of 1,359 delegates tomorrow.

Asked if police would be deployed for security, Muhyiddin who is also home minister chuckled and said there was no need.

“I’m not here as the home minister. None here is. This is a political meeting. We didn’t instruct them to be here but we have our own in-house security and PICC also have their own security,” he said, using the abbreviation for the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, which is the venue of the AGM.

“However, we do welcome the police if they want to come and have a look,” he quipped.

Muhyiddin said that the PPBM debates will be conducted behind closed doors to encourage candour among delegates.

“This is the first AGM held since we won the elections, it’s very significant,” he said.

He added that delegates had submitted their motions for debate, which were mostly focused on national matters.

“Among the issues will be on how to move forward and strengthen the party, our role in the Pakatan Harapan government, areas of economy, matters of interest to the people and more harmonious relationship among the people in Malaysia when dealing with issues of race and religion,” he said.

Muhyiddin also denied that PPBM has approved the membership applications of senior Umno leaders or MPs.

He reiterated the party’s stance that Umno defectors must go through a cooling off period as independents and will only be allowed in if they have a clean slate.