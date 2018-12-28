Perak govt to focus on women, vulnerable groups

State Wellbeing, Women and Family Development, Welfare, and Social Wellbeing executive committee chairman Wong May Ing speaks to Malay Mail, August 12, 2018. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Dec 28 — The Perak government will set up a special institution next year to assist women and vulnerable groups in strengthening their skills and abilities to help them overcome their suffering.

State Women and Family Development, and Social Welfare Committee chairman Wong May Ing said the institution would be able to assist the groups in more specific ways.

“So far there is no department or agency that can implement programmes or provide any form of assistance for these groups.

“With the establishment of this institution we will be able to focus more on the target groups and help improve their standard of living. We will name the institution when it is fully completed,” she said.

Wong was speaking to reporters after handing over grant of RM150,000 to 50 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) related to women and health here today.

Meanwhile, Wong said several community awareness programmes would be implemented next year,

“We are also planning to extend the health screening programmes further to include women groups in the rural areas,” she said. — Bernama