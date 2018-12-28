Fire causes RM1m damage at Bukit Merah Orang Utan Island jetty

BAGAN SERAI, Dec 28 — The Bukit Merah Orang Utan Island Foundation has assessed damage at RM1 million as a result of the fire last night at the Orang Utan Island jetty at the Bukit Merah Lake near here.

Its chief executive officer, Dr D. Sabapathy, said the 7pm fire damaged the tourism products sales centre and a cinema hall.

He said the staff who were returning home rushed back to the jetty to put out the fire before summoning the fire and rescue service.

“The staff were already at the Bukit Merah Laketown Resort jetty but rushed back after seeing the Orang Utan Island jetty on fire. No one was injured. The fire resulted in 30 per cent damage to the structures,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Bagan Serai Fire & Rescue Service operations chief Abd Nasir Jalil said the station was notified at 7.20pm and rushed a team of firefighters to the location.

“We used a portable pump to draw water from the Bukit Merah Lake to put out the fire,” he said, adding that the operation ended at 10.30pm. — Bernama