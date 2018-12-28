Yen rises vs dollar on weak data; Swiss franc gains

South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on US 100 dollar notes in this file photo illustration shot December 15, 2015. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 28 — The Japanese yen gained half a per cent against the dollar today as investors cut back positions in risky assets after a volatile week in global stock markets and as concerns grow about a trade dispute between United States and China.

Traditional barometers of caution in the currency markets such as the yen and the Swiss franc are poised for a big week of gains as volatile markets in thin year-end trading have marred appetite for risk.

Weak economic data also weighed, with Japanese industrial output contracting in November and partially reversing gains registered in the previous month, indicating headwinds for the global economy.

“The broad environment is a bit more tentative for risk taking and the dollar looks to be struggling thanks to volatile US stocks,” said Lee Hardman, a currency strategist at MUFG in London.

The dollar index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, fell by around 0.15 per cent to 96.34, after losing 0.5 per cent overnight.

Data also showed consumer confidence at its weakest in more than three years in the United States, as well as an unexpected drop in industrial profits in China, a stark reminder for investors of the deteriorating global growth outlook.

The yen rose half a per cent against the dollar to ¥110.43 yen. The Swiss franc strengthened 0.2 per cent and is poised for its biggest weekly gain in nearly three months. — Reuters