Sasbadi to step up focus on new segments, export market

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Education material supplier Sasbadi Holdings Bhd is aiming to step up its focus on new segments and the export market in the financial year (FYE) ending August 31, 2019.

Independent non-executive chairman Datuk Salleh Mohd Husein said network marketing business, non-academic print publishing, early education and private/international schools products, rights licensing and export market, which relatively new to the group, had yet to achieve the optimum efficiency desired.

He said the revenue generated from these segments during the current financial year was not sufficient to spur revenue growth, amid the weak market conditions.

In addition, Sasbadi is also aiming to heighten participation in textbook publication and bid for other tenders being offered by the Education Ministry.

“To mitigate the impact of seasonality patterns and the declining lower primary school workbook market, the group has reallocated its resources to produce workbooks that target the retail market and contents for the export market

“Premised on the above and barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group is optimistic about our prospects and performance for FYE Aug 31, 2019,” he said in Sasbadi’s Annual Report 2018.

In the full year ended August 31, 2018, the group recorded a lower net profit of RM2 million from RM8 million a year before, while revenue decreased to RM87.8 million from RM93.1 million, mainly due to a decline in the print publishing division. — Bernama