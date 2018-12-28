Green tourism group recognises Taiping as sustainable destination

People duck under an uprooted rain tree in Taiping November 1, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 28 — Taiping has been listed in the 2018 Sustainable Destinations Top 100 by the Green Destination Foundation, an international non-profit foundation for sustainable tourism.

Taiping Municipal Council president Datuk Abd Rahim Md Ariff said the council was informed of its latest accolade in an email from the foundation’s Sustainable Top 100 Green Destinations Team Leader on December 21.

Abd Rahim said at the council’s full board meeting today that the council had decided to enrol for the contest early this year following a suggestion from a panellist at the Asean Clean Tourist City Award.

“The panellist, who is also an officer from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Ministry, felt that Taiping is unique for its eco tourism,” he said, adding that the council always increased its efforts to make Taiping a much-talked-about tourist destination visited by locals and foreigners.

Expressing his happiness with the award, Abd Rahim dedicated the award to the Taiping community, agencies involved and council personnel who gave their best service to the people.

He called upon everyone to maintain Taiping’s cleanliness.

Abd Rahim said other awards received by the council previously are the Best Destination Manager 2016 from Tourism Promotion Board for Asia Pacific Cities, Asean Clean Tourist City Standard 2017, Malaysia Tourism Council Gold Award 2017 for the category of Best Heritage and Ecotourism, and Malaysia Tourism Council Gold Award 2018.