EC: MIC veep Sivarraajh can’t vote, contest for next five years

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — MIC vice-president Datuk C. Sivarraajh will have to sit out the upcoming Cameron Highlands by-election next month.

Not only that, the former Cameron Highlands MP has also been disqualified from standing as a candidate in any constituency and voting until 2023, the Election Commission (EC) said today.

“For the next five years, beginning December 13, Sivarraajh cannot be registered or listed as a voter and cannot vote in any election. He cannot be selected (as a candidate) for any election,” EC chairman Azhar Harun said in a statement.

He said the commission’s decision was made after a careful study of the ruling made by the Election Court on November 30, as well as the Elections Offences Act 1954.

Sivarraajh was previously reported to be among the shortlisted MIC candidates for the Pahang parliamentary seat.

The Election Court had nullified the result for the parliamentary constituency in the 14th general election on May 9 after finding that corruption had taken place to induce voters to vote for Sivarraajh, the Barisan Nasional candidate who won the contest in a five-cornered fight.

However, the court did not find any evidence directly linking Sivarraajh to bribing voters but found there was bribery of voters to vote for the BN candidate.

The Cameron Highlands by-election will be on January 26.