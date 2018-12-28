Bursa Malaysia continues to trend lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 3.28 points to 1,687.44 from yesterday's close of 1,690.72. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 ― Bursa Malaysia continued to trend lower at mid-afternoon, weighed on mainly by selling in selected blue chips led by Hong Leong Bank and Tenaga.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 3.28 points to 1,687.44 from yesterday's close of 1,690.72.

The key index opened 2.81 points weaker at 1,687.91.

Market breadth was negative with 346 losers to 296 gainers, while 349 counters were unchanged, 896 untraded and 54 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 917.72 million shares worth RM561.63 million.

Among heavyweights, Hong Leong Bank lost 24 sen to RM20.48, Tenaga fell eight sen to RM13.50, Axiata declined five sen to RM3.95, while CIMB and Sime Darby slid three sen each to RM5.75 and RM4.75 respectively.

Of actives, Hubline inched up half-a-sen 4.5 sen, VS Industry added 1.5 sen to 72 sen, Permaju slid half-a-sen to 34 sen, while Sapura Energy and Bumi Armada were unchanged at 29.5 sen and 15 sen respectively.

Nestle was the top loser in easing 80 sen to RM147.20, Dutch Lady wiped out 70 sen to RM61.50, Ajinomoto gave up 60 sen to RM19.00, BAT fell 46 sen to RM35.90 and Hong Leong Industries was 16 sen lower at RM8.54.

The FBM Emas Index slipped 12.92 points to 11,510.72, the FBMT 100 Index trimmed 14.31 points to 11,428.44 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened 3.42 points to 11,481.87.

The FBM Ace Index was 9.96 points higher at 4,247.62 and the FBM 70 increased 16.81 points to 13,083.37.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 41.81 points to 17,305.24, but the Industrial Products and Services Index ticked up 0.30 of-a-point to 166.73 and the Plantation Index advanced 34.26 points to 6,863.29. ― Bernama