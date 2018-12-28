Baru: Cabinet to get report on toll study in May

Baru also welcomed the Finance Ministry announcement yesterday to freeze toll hikes on 21 highways and the abolition of motorcycle toll in 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The Cabinet will get in May the report on a study to be conducted by an independent accredited audit consultant to be appointed by the Works Ministry next month pertaining to the reduction of toll collection, said Works Minister Baru Bian.

He said the consultant would help the government to analyse data and propose recommendations for short-, medium- and long-term solutions.

“The Cabinet on October 31, after considering the direction of the tolled roads industry in the country, agreed that the Works Ministry put forward the best mechanisms to achieve that goal within the next six months,” he said in a statement.

Baru also welcomed the Finance Ministry announcement yesterday to freeze toll hikes on 21 highways and the abolition of motorcycle toll in 2019.

“The postponement of the toll hikes is seen as an ongoing measure by the government to check the rising cost of living,” he said. — Bernama