Your Invoke survey is ‘garbage’! Dr M loyalist tells Rafizi

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan today accused PKR’s Rafizi Ramli of attempting to discredit Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership.

Khairuddin, who is Amanah’s Jasin parliamentary coordinator, described the prime minister’s purported falling popularity as surveyed by Invoke — a research outfit linked to Rafizi — as “garbage” and contrary to another recent study by the International Islamic University Malaysia (UIA).

“Rafizi Ramli’s survey is garbage and reeks of an agenda!

“But this is fact, sometimes Rafizi Ramli’s points are purely rhetorical. That’s why there have been so many lawsuits against him in court, which have ended in him having to pay damages,” Khairuddin said in a statement on his Facebook page.

“Sometimes, I feel like asking for the forms of the Invoke survey to see for myself the research taken to formulate such an analysis and to verify its authenticity,” added the member of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) communications and mobility unit.

Citing Invoke’s findings from its survey conducted earlier this month, Rafizi said Dr Mahathir’s approval rating as PM had plunged to 52 per cent from 72 per cent in June, a month after the 14th general election.

Rafizi had claimed in an open letter that the post-election euphoria in favour of PH was waning, and that the approval rating of the federal government since the coalition took power in GE14 is declining.

He justified this with findings from Invoke.

Another approval rating survey by UIA’s Prof Datuk Seri Syed Arabi Idid and his assistant Azrul Hisyam Wakichan of the Electoral Studies Unit showed no tangible change in public satisfaction with Dr Mahathir.

“UIA’s findings brings to question Invoke’s own findings. Can Invoke’s credibility sometimes be questioned?” Khairuddin asked.

