Deputy Agong rues Muslim rift, wants state Islamic councils politics-free

Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah speaks after presenting appointment letters to the state Islamic religious council members and the Penang Shariah Court judges in George Town December 28, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 28 — State Islamic Councils are meant to unite Muslims in the country and protect the sanctity of the religion, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah said today.

However, the deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong said Muslim Malaysians have become increasingly “fractured” and called for the Islamic religious institution to be free of partisan political influence so it can carry out its proper role.

“The Islamic Religious Councils are the main authority on Islamic religious affairs after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and they must bring forward issues in a non-partisan manner to assist the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in his decisions in an objective manner,” he said in a speech after presenting appointment letters to Penang Islamic religious council members and state Shariah Court judges at the Equatorial Hotel here.

He lamented the current situation where Muslims are at odds with each other due to conflicting principles.

“The close ties between Muslims are becoming more fractured,” he said.

He told the religious councils to fulfil their responsibility to unite Muslims by keeping clear of politics.

“This is so that the councils’ role can be seen as neutral and be accepted as without prejudice by the majority of Muslims.”

Sultan Nazrin said state Islamic councils must function collectively as a centre of Islamic administration and thinking under the direct monitoring of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Therefore, the loyalty of council members who are elected is to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and his approval must be obtained before any policy, order or activity on Islam is implemented,” he said.

He also reminded the councils to cooperate with the democratically elected government of the day and ensure they do not go against the Federal Constitution when carrying out their work.

“Whatever the political scenario in the country, as long as the council’s actions do not go against the Federal Constitution, the country must acknowledge the council as an important institution to ensure the sanctity of Islam and the survival of the ummah are protected,” he said.