Petronas shuts petrol station after 20 cars damaged in fuel-water mix-up (VIDEO)

A car is towed away after it stalled following a fuel-water mix-up at the Petronas Solaris Besraya petrol station. ― Picture via Facebook/Usmuni Din

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The Petronas Solaris Besraya petrol station here is closed after 20 cars stalled following refuelling there earlier today.

In an immediate statement, the domestic marketing arm of the national oil company Petronas confirmed the closure for further investigations following the damage, which it attributed to “product mishandling”.

Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) apologised for the incident, adding that the fuel-water mix-up was limited to the Solaris Besraya petrol station.

“Our initial assessments indicate that this is due to product mishandling that happened only at this particular station.

“We assure that other Petronas stations are not affected,” PDB said in a statement posted on Twitter.

In reference to the incident at PETRONAS Station Solaris Besraya this morning. We take this matter seriously and sincerely apologise to all our customers for the inconveniences this have caused. pic.twitter.com/7inoyyVpMx — PETRONAS Brands (@Petronasbrands) December 28, 2018

Photos and videos of several cars stalling after fuelling up at the petrol station were posted on the internet and shared on social media earlier this morning.