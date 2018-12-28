Inquest necessary for comprehensive investigation, says Zuraida

Minister of Housing and Local Governance Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during the Majlis Penghargaan Wira Merah in Kuala Lumpur December 28, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 — An inquest to determine the cause of death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim during the riots at a temple in Selangor last month is necessary for a comprehensive investigation into the case.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamarudin said the ministry supported the move.

“In this matter, the Home Ministry has made the right decision in ordering the inquest.

“So, we leave to the inquest and (for) the magistrate to decide,” he told a media conference after the “Wira Riben Merah” appreciation ceremony at the Fire and Rescue headquarters here.

Zuraida said this in response to objections raised by several non-governmental organisations and netizens on the inquest into Muhammad Adib’s death.

Yesterday, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said an inquest will be held to determine the cause of Muhammad Adib’s death during the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Selangor last month.

According to Zuraida, the inquest into Muhammad Adib’s death will be conducted based on the result of the post mortem that was submitted to the Home Ministry and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM)

"In the inquest, medical specialists who treated Muhammad Adib before his death will be called to testify, as well as provide opportunity for new witnesses to testify,” she added.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said all fire and rescue personnel were always sent for training based on modules stipulated under the international standards.

“The training modules are always updated and if there is a need to be improved, it will be improved,” she said.

Earlier in her speech, Zuraida reminded Malaysians to respect the duty and responsibility of the uniformed personnel.

To the fire and rescue officers and personnel, she hoped the death of Muhammad Adib would not dampen their spirit to continue to serve the people and the country.

The sacrifice made by Adib made him a hero, she added.

At the event, Zuraida handed over contributions, amounting RM298,755 to Muhammad Adib’s family and a posthumous promotion to Grade KB22 to the firefighter, which was received by his father, Mohd. Kassim Abdul Hamid.

Meanwhile, Eco World Foundation chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye also handed a cheque for RM10,000 to Muhammad Adib’s family.

The next of kin of six firefighters who drowned during a search an rescue operation for a teenager who feel into a mining pond in Taman Putra Perdana Puchong, Selangor, on October 3 this year also received contributions of RM362,282 and RM50,000 from the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN). — Bernama