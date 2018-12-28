Deputy Agong appeals for ‘poetic justice’ to be served over Adib’s death

Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, who was moved to tears when speaking on Adib’s death, said every effort must be made to find the culprits responsible for the assault on November 27. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 28 ― Witnesses to firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s assault during last month’s riot at a temple in Selangor have a moral and religious duty to tell the police what they saw, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah said today.

The Perak Ruler who is also the deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong said what befell the rescue worker was a “cruel crime” and those who caused the latter’s severe injuries leading to death three weeks later must not be protected at all.

“We appeal to Allah that poetic justice be served by ensuring that those responsible for his death are punished for their crimes,” he said in his speech after presenting appointment letters to the state Islamic religious council members and the Penang Shariah Court judges here.

Sultan Nazrin, who was moved to tears when speaking on Adib’s death, said every effort must be made to find the culprits responsible for the assault on November 27.

He noted the riot at the temple was the result of a land dispute where certain people had ignored the rule of law and chose violence.

“What had happened to the people of our country? What had influenced their thinking? When all this time, we are known for our peace and emphasis on harmony and tolerance among all races and religions,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin said he visited Adib at the National Heart Institute on November 30 and had prayed for his recovery.

He said Adib’s death on December 17 was a loss for the whole country and expressed the palace’s condolences to the firefighter’s family.

“Adib was indeed a hero who was brave, strong and competent and was killed serving the country,” he said.