Enhance vocational training to curb youth unemployment — MCA Youth

DECEMBER 28 — At a time when traditional jobs are threatened by the permeation of artificial intelligence (AI) with industries struggling to keep up with the changing demand for skills to survive, it is surprising to read news of the outdated technical and vocational training (TVET) syllabus and that graduates risk unemployment due to a mismatch of graduates’ skills and employers’ demands.

It does not help that many Malaysian employers are considering to freeze hiring in 2019, with the services sector expected to be hit the most, as revealed by Malaysian Employers’ Federation (MEF) executive director Shamsuddin Bardan. This will be bad news for the youth entering the job market for the first time, as they have to compete with more experienced workers in tough economic times.

When Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced in Budget 2019 that RM30 million will be allocated for a TVET fund set up to upgrade the existing TVET programme, we already knew it is insufficient to accommodate the ever-increasing demands for TVET training. More needs to be done to meet the government’s goal of creating a 60 per cent TVET workforce by 2020. When the training institutions have to make do with maintenance and daily operational costs, can they revamp their curricula with the latest facilities and machineries which are crucial for teaching and learning?

Furthermore, there are concerns about a lack of coordination between all parties involved in the reform of the TVET system. As pointed out by the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP), it is imperative to have a single body to oversee TVET as there may be overlapping of duties with seven ministries involved at one time.

Following Member of Parliament for Permatang Pauh Nurul Izzah’s resignation from PKR and other government-related positions, we are worried as to who will take over her task of heading the government’s special Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) task force. What is the follow-up on engagement with various stakeholders including students, industry players, and the private sector to gain input on ways to empower TVET?

As TVET relies heavily on practical training, a lack of coordination between the training institutes and the industry spells doom for students with less industrial exposure. How can they secure jobs when they are unaware of the technological trends and are unable to operate top-notch machineries upon graduation?

We really hope these aspiring youths with dreams to drive the country forward will not end up unemployed after spending years of training and learning at the vocational colleges and training institutions.

The choice is in your hands, Pakatan Harapan. Do something before it is too late!

* Press statement by MCA Youth Deputy Chairman Tan Chee Hiong

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.