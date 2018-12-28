In joking post, ‘cucunda’ Khairy shattered can’t ‘submit form’ to Dr M

Umno's Khairy Jamaluddin ‘dedicated’ a poetic open letter to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today while paying a visit to his service centre in Langkawi. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 ― Umno's Khairy Jamaluddin seemed to have taken a leaf from minister Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa’s playbook, while paying a visit to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's service centre in Langkawi.

Not wanting to be left out of the social media response to Mujahid's poetic open letter to Nurul Izzah Anwar, Khairy today “dedicated” a similar open letter to Dr Mahathir using a similar prose.

“Ke hadapan nenekanda Tun, Cucunda mai dari jauh nak serah borang. Kalakian harapan tinggi bersalaman nenekanda Tun.

“Namun, bagai kaca terhempas ke batu nenekanda Tun bercuti hari ini. Terus tak jadi,” Khairy said in an instagram post, using several Kedahan slang.

Roughly translated as: “To dear grandfather Tun, your grandson has come from afar to hand over a form. I had high hopes to have been able to greet grandfather Tun. But, like glass crashing on rocks, dear grandfather is on leave today. (What I had planned to do) did not happen.”

Khairy could be seen sitting on his touring bicycle, fully clad in cycling attire, pointing to the centre’s signboard.

The term “nenekanda” is a loose variation of “nenda”, which is a poetic term of endearment referring to a grandparent.

The “form” mentioned refers to the application form to register as a member of Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

PPBM recently came under fire for accepting several former Umno leaders. Khairy himself has been speculated to leave Umno, despite his denials.

The Rembau MP likely used the term “nenekanda” as a play of Mujahid's original use of the term “kakanda” to refer to himself in the open letter to Nurul Izzah.

In his letter, Mujahid used the poetic Malay pronoun “kakanda” for himself and “adinda” for Nurul Izzah.

In classical Malay verse, kakanda means older brother and adinda, younger sister. However, it can also be used as a term of endearment between two lovers.