PTPTN sets aside RM50,000 for fallen firefighters

File picture of an employee serving a customer at the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) in Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 ― The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) said today it is setting aside RM50,000 in educational fund for accounts registered to the six firefighters who died in service this year.

The special fund, dubbed the “Red Hero” programme, is to be disbursed to the firefighters' children once they enroll into college or university.

“The sum will be equally divided among them and if the children needs money to study they can apply for it,” Fire Department Director-General Datuk Mohamad Hamdan Wahid told reporters here.

The fund was announced just a day after PTPTN handed over RM1 million to the Kedah Zakat Board to help zakat recipients and alleviate poverty in the state.

PTPTN announced the move at a tribute event held for emergency medical response service staff, Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, who died of injuries sustained during the Sri Mariammam Temple riot last month.

Just a few months prior six fire fighters drowned during a rescue mission mining pool at Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong, in October.

PTPTN announced the move at a tribute event held for emergency medical response service staff, Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, who died of injuries sustained during the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple riot last month.

It is understood that a separate contribution for Adib is on the cards soon.

In October, six firefighters drowned during a rescue mission mining pool at Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong, Selangor.

PTPTN chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan was present to hand over a mock cheque of the special fund to the Fire Department at the event.

Also present was Minister of Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The Fire Department has collected nearly RM300,000 worth of donations for Adib’s family since his death last week.