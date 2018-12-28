Transformer explosion in New York City lights up night sky

This video grab taken from footage obtained courtesy of Alexander C. Kane taken December 27, 2018, shows a blue light caused by a transformer explosion at a power plant in Queens December 27, 2018. — Alexander C. Cane/Twitter pic via AFP

NEW YORK, Dec 28 — A transformer explosion at an electric power station in the New York City borough of Queens yesterday led police officials to warn people to avoid the area, after social media users posted images of a bright light on the horizon.

“The light you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens,” the New York Police Department said in an advisory on Twitter to local residents.

“The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available,” it said.

*Not* aliens. Blown transformer at Queens Con-Ed facility. Scattered power outages, including LGA. Con-Ed, FDNY, PD, OEM all working on it. https://t.co/xX60Ph8SWw — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) December 28, 2018

The New York Police Department’s 114th precinct, which patrols the area, said in a message on Twitter that people should avoid the area around the power plant.

A representative from Con Edison could not immediately be reached for comment.

Also yesterday, a power outage at LaGuardia Airport, which is located in Queens, prompted flight cancellations, the New York affiliate of NBC reported. It was not immediately clear if the two events were related. — Reuters