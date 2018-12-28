Singapore says no proposal yet from Malaysia on third link

Johor MB Datuk Osman Sapian had reportedly been quoted as saying that the state government will be hosting the bridge in Pengerang. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 ― Singapore has not received any official proposal from Malaysia on any construction of a third road link between the two countries.

In a statement, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) clarified remarks reportedly made by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian suggesting that a third link would indeed be built next year.

“Singapore has also not received any official proposal or communications from Malaysia related to the construction of any new road link between Singapore and Malaysia,” an MFA spokesman said in a statement.

Osman had reportedly been quoted as saying that the Johor state government will be hosting the bridge in Pengerang.

He had also said that the ongoing territorial dispute between both countries will be discussed during the Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) for Iskandar Malaysia next month.

But the MFA denied this, and pointed out that the JMC, which is scheduled to meet next month, is merely a platform for both sides to review the progress of economic cooperation in Iskandar Malaysia.

“The JMC for Iskandar Malaysia does not have the mandate to discuss issues related to the Johor Bahru port limits issue,” the MFA explained.

Back in August, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had said there is a plan underway to build a third link with Singapore, but did not divulge any details.

Osman's remarks are not entirely new either, as the Johor MB has previously said there will “likely” be a third link the Sungai Rengit area in Pengerang, Kota Tinggi district direct to Singapore's Pulau Ubin.

This has however been refuted by Singapore as well.