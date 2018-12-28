PPBM to focus on setting Malaysia Baharu on right course, says Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir gives a press conference after chairing a PPBM Supreme Council meeting at Menara Yayasan Selangor on May 28, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The second general assembly of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), which begins today, will focus on efforts to develop the country and to form a more glorious future for Malaysia Baharu.

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said after overthrowing Barisan Nasional (BN) in the last 14th general election (GE14) together with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) allies, PPBM should play a role in helping the government to implement all agendas, manifesto, proposed reforms and administration, including at the parliamentary level in the formulation of new laws and to repeal old ones.

“We are now a new political movement, new direction. We form the future for a new country, this is our focus. When the direction is clear, then the people know we can do it,” he said during an interview with several media organisations recently.

The interview was held in conjunction with the party’s second general assembly, which begins tonight until Sunday, at the Putrajaya International Convention centre (PICC).

About 3,000 delegates from 135 party divisions, including 98 Srikandi divisions and 115 Armada divisions, are expected to attend the three-day assembly.

The general assembly begins tonight with the simultaneous opening of the party’s women’s wing, Srikandi, and its youth wing, Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda or Armada, assembly by Muhyiddin.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is PPBM chairman, will open the party’s general assembly on Sunday.

Muhyiddin said the most important was on how the party could help addressing the issue on the cost of living.

“We are concern, (and) because of that we will remind delegates at the general assembly that they represent the rakyat and have to help the rakyat.

“So the issue on increase in price of goods, lack of subsidy, drop in price of rubber commodity, problems facing settlers because there is no Felda aid and issues facing the ordinary people should be pursued so that the leadership can bring the message to the government,” he added.

He said PPBM should also be brave to issue statements and give views if there were policies by the government that were inappropriate or a “U-turn” because the changes and reforms to be carried out required support and time to be fully realised.

Muhyiddin said there were several matters that were not perfect during the seven months of PH administration, but assured that all plans could be carried out well if given the time and all quarters, including civil servants, were to cooperate.

“Many things. The scope is so wide. Not an easy thing to do, I have been in the government for so long. Most of the time, we think we want to move from the old way of doing things, which we feel is not good. And to put it back into a new perspective, we must ensure that civil servants understand what we do.

“You can’t expect in seven months to do so much things, but it’s possible. You do what you can do and what you can afford to do. There is limitation. But in certain time, I don’t say a year, we are given five years, but surely things will be improved,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said PPBM was now more open and would accept anyone keen to join it, but on the condition that they would uphold the party constitution and were prepared to fight for the country.

He said PPBM was also transparent in fighting enemies of the country, especially corruption.

While denying claims that PPBM’s struggle was similar to that of Umno being most of PPBM leaders were from Umno, Muhyiddin said the people could evaluate for themselves that PPBM and other component parties in PH always gave priority to the interests of the country and its people.

On the stigma in the society that former Umno leaders were trying to save themselves from corruption charges by joining PPBM, Muhyiddin, who is also home minister, said PPBM was not a shelter home and whoever had done wrong, could not escape the law.

“This (PPBM) is not a refugee camp, a place where they can seek shelter if they know they have done wrong.

“We have made it clear, if they want to join (PPBM), they have to declare leaving their original party and be an independent, then to undergo screening by the authorities and also political screening.

“If they are not suitable with the party struggle, we have the right to reject. That’s why we are serious about this. Even if they have declared leaving their (original) party, it is not necessary that we accept them. Even if they are linked (to any wrongdoings), it is better not to accept them,” he added.

On the issue of party-hopping and acceptance of former Opposition leaders, he said, the matter should be looked through a wider context as they could create positive competition to further enhance PH strength. — Bernama