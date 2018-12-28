Two 250kg pythons caught in flagrante delicto near Lumut naval base

LUMUT, Dec 28 — The Fire and Rescue unit of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) captured two pythons weighing 250kg as they were mating in the forest area near the base here yesterday afternoon.

Naval base Fire and Rescue officer Lieutenant Commander Meor Fuad Zakaria said one of its personnel who was passing through the area noticed the reptiles and contacted the unit at about 12.30pm yesterday.

Meor Fuad said his team immediately went to the location and found the two snakes mating.

“The female python was about 4.5m in length while the male was about 3m, both the reptiles were not aggressive when we pulled them out.

“Ten people including six firefighters caught the two snakes in 20 minutes,” he said when contacted here, last night.

Meor Fuad said the pythons were stored in drums and would be handed over to the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) tomorrow.

Previously only small snakes had been caught in the area, but this was the first time that reptiles of that size had been captured, he added. — Bernama