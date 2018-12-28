Muhyiddin: PPBM will live on ‘as long as sun and moon exist’

Muhyiddin said future leaders of PPBM will inherit a strong party foundation, which has been laid by Dr Mahathir, to guide them. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has said the party will prevail beyond the end of its founders’ era, adding that the party is about its ideology and beliefs rather than personalities.

In an interview with Malaysiakini ahead of its annual general meeting today, Muhyiddin insisted the party is not too concerned about successors for chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and other senior leaders, pointing to other supreme council members.

“[PPBM] will not change as long as the sun and the moon exist.

“As long as the stars are shining and flowers are blooming, our struggle will remain on course,” he was quoted as saying.

He also said the party will hold its internal elections next year, and suggested that “definitely there will be changes”.

The party president added that no political leaders will remain in charge of their parties forever and the same applies to PPBM.

“I will be leaving this party, too, one day to new leaders. And what would the party do then? Will it stop when a leader is no longer there?

“That is not [the fight]. The party will continue irrespective of who is the leader. What is important is what the party stands for,” he reportedly said.

Muhyiddin, who is also home minister, said future leaders of PPBM will inherit a strong party foundation, which has been laid by Dr Mahathir, to guide them.

“We will not change our course. We must be consistent and have a clear direction so that the people will have confidence and thus continue to support us. That is what is important,” he reiterated.

PPBM’s annual general meeting begins today and last until December 30 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, with almost 3,000 delegates from 135 divisions nationwide expected to attend.

The party’s Youth and Women’s wings will hold their assemblies on the first day while the party’s main meeting will be on December 30.