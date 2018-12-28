PAS sec-gen disputes own veep, says Umno still relevant

Takiyuddin disputed his own party colleague, PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Umno is still relevant in Malaysian politics and its new leadership must be given a chance to chart a course for its millions of members nationwide, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan has said.

Takiyuddin disputed his own party colleague, PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah who had described Umno as having no future and called for it to be disbanded.

“PAS feels the new leadership of Umno headed by its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan needs to be given a chance to draw up a strategy to lead its millions of members,” Utusan Malaysia quoted him as saying.

“The chance should be given because Umno members need a direction and a way of ‘new politics’ especially since they were no longer the federal government after GE14,” the Kota Baru MP added.

Mohd Amar has repeatedly stated that Umno will not recover from its general election defeat and is destined to collapse.

The Islamist leader said it was pointless to try and reform the party, saying it should simply disband and enter PAS instead.

Just earlier this month, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi relinquished control to his deputy, Mohamad, in a bid to stem the outflow of lawmakers, leaders and ordinary members from the once formidable party.

The party has been directionless since former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak led it and the larger Barisan Nasional coalition to defeat in the 14th general election.

Najib stepped down shortly after and Zahid was elected as his replacement but Umno still has not found its footing in the unfamiliar territory that is the Opposition bench.

The party has sought desperately to create a formal partnership with PAS, which is long accustomed to being an Opposition party, and continues to pine for the latter despite being told emphatically that this will never happen.