Report: Childcare centres to cost more next year

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — You will likely be forking out extra if you send your kid to a childcare centre next year, as centres are expected to charge between 10 and 30 per cent more to keep up with the minimum wage rate and cover escalating costs.

The Star quoted Association of Registered Childcare Pro­viders Malaysia president Norsheila Abdullah as saying that this was because the minimum wage for childcare providers has been fixed at RM1,100, and that the streamlining of the minimum wage will affect all states.

“I think the price increase is appropriate because they are receiving a very low salary, between RM800 and RM900, and they deserve the minimum wage.

“Childcare providers are now required to have at least a diploma in early education and to be certified with the Permata Early Childhood Education Programme, a government-run course that costs RM900, and first aid training,” she reportedly said.

Norsheila said that currently in Kuala Lumpur, the average fee for a child to be placed at a childcare centre costs no less than RM450 a month.

But she added that the increase in fees would probably vary according to the operational costs of a childcare centre in a particular location, and that centres charging lower fees will increase them by 30 per cent.

“How much the increase will depend on the taska. If they are charging between RM200 and RM250, then maybe they will increase by 30 per cent because they need to keep up,” she said, using the Malay word for childcare centre.

Norsheila suggested that parents sending children to registered centres be given rebates by the government and taska that adhere to all the regulations be allowed tax exemption.

The Star also quoted Selangor Taska Association president Mahanom Basri as saying that operators would not intentionally increase fees without first matching it with quality service.

“We don’t actually want to increase the price without any reason. Most of the childcare providers have either a diploma or a degree and sometimes work more than 10 hours per day but they are lowly-paid. So we hope parents will understand and not be angry with us.

“If childcare providers are paid accordingly, they will take care of the children well and both parties will be satisfied,” she was quoted as saying.

With over 1,500 taska in Selangor, Mahanom stressed that there would be no standardisation of fees among the operators because they needed to adhere to the Competition Act 2010.

She said the Selangor state government has been doling out incentives such as the “Sikembar” programme, which subsidises RM100 for every child sent to a childcare centre registered under the Community Welfare Department.

Mahanom said there are also alternatives to the fee increase, such as the practice by some centres to work out a compromise with parents.

To alleviate the burden of high operating costs at some centres, parents contribute items like rice and vegetables monthly, she explained.