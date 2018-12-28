Asia stocks edge up as Wall Street extends comeback rally

A man looks at an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Dec 28 ― Asia stocks inched higher today after Wall Street ended volatile trade in the green, adding to the massive gains of the previous session although lingering investor jitters helped support safe-haven currencies such as the yen.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.15 per cent. It has fallen almost 4 per cent so far in December.

Australian stocks added 0.5 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI climbed 0.65 per cent. Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend and slipped 0.25 per cent.

US stocks roared back to end in positive territory yesterday, with the Dow adding 1.14 per cent, after suffering steep losses for much of the session.

The gains come a day after Wall Street indexes posted their biggest daily per centage increases in nearly a decade following a sharp plunge at the week's start.

However, all three US major indexes remain down more than 9 per cent for December following losses earlier in the month, when factors including concerns over the US-China trade war, slowing global growth and wariness towards the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle took a heavy toll.

Focus turned to the Fed's stance and whether the equity markets can sustain their recovery at the start of the new year.

“If Fed officials ― notably Chairman Powell and New York Fed Governor Williams ― show a cautious stance towards further rate hikes given recent instability in the stocks markets, that would lead to a rise in US equities and Treasury yields, and a firmer dollar,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak on January 4.

While stocks showed signs of recovery, lingering market volatility helped keep safe-haven currencies such as the yen and Swiss franc in demand.

The dollar extended overnight losses and was down 0.15 per cent at ¥110.84 (RM4.16). It was on track to lose more than 2 per cent this month.

The greenback was little changed at 0.9862 francs per dollar after slumping more than 0.8 per cent the previous day. The US currency has fallen 1.1 per cent against its Swiss peer on the month.

The euro was flat at US$1.1432 after gaining 0.7 per cent overnight. The common currency was headed for a 1 per cent gain in December.

The 10-year US Treasury note yield was up 3 basis points at 2.773 per cent, pulling back from a nine-month low of 2.720 per cent brushed earlier in the week.

The yield had climbed to a seven-year peak of 3.26 per cent in October as the debt market braced for potentially faster pace of Fed rate hikes in 2019.

Oil prices remained choppy, with US crude futures up 1.77 per cent at US$45.4 per barrel after sliding 3.5 per cent the previous day.

US crude had rallied 8 per cent midweek after dropping to a 1-1/2-year low of US$42.36 at the week's start.

Crude has lost more than a third of its value since the beginning of October and is heading for declines of more than 20 per cent in 2018.

In addition to supply concerns, worries about slowing global economic growth have dampened investor demand for riskier asset classes and pressured crude.

Spot gold, which has benefited this week from the global market turmoil stood little changed at US$1,274.46 an ounce following an ascent to a six-month high of US$1,279.06 on Wednesday. ― Reuters