Lakers’ James taking time to heal groin injury

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after an injury during the NBA game against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland December 25, 2018. — Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

LOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — The Los Angeles Lakers will have to get used to life without LeBron James as they prepared to face the Sacramento Kings yesterday.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton said their game plan will change without James leading the charge and hinted that their star player could be out for a period of time.

“We are obviously not going to rush him back,” Walton said.

James suffered a strained groin during the Lakers’ 127-101 blowout road win over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

Team doctors officially diagnosed James with the injured groin after an MRI exam on Wednesday. He was placed on the injury list and labelled day-to-day.

James did not travel with the team to Sacramento.

“I take a lot of pride in (staying healthy),” James said after the Warriors game. “It’s more than anything being available to my teammates, to my coaching staff — that is something I take more personal than anything.

“Hopefully, it is not a long thing and I can get back on the floor as soon as possible.”

James has not been officially ruled out of today’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Kings visit Los Angeles for a rematch Sunday. — AFP