Abolishing UUCA may take over six years, academic claims

UKM associate professor and Malaysian Academic Movement (Gerak) member Faisal S. Hazis attends a forum in Kuala Lumpur December 27, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The effort to fully repeal the Universities and University Colleges Act (UUCA) 1971 may go beyond the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s current term, a scholar said.

Guest speaker Universiti Kebangasaan Malaysia associate professor and Malaysian Academic Movement (Gerak) member Faisal S. Hazis told a forum that it could take at least six-and-a-half years to repeal the law that is perceived to be restricting academic freedom, as there was a “long queue” of laws waiting to be abolished and amended.

“Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Liew Vui Keong had in October said the government was planning to amend, reintroduce and repeal a total of 117 laws.

“There are an average three Parliament sittings annually, so that would take at least six-and-a-half years if an average of six new Bills are debated,” he said during the “Is repealing UUCA more difficult than ISA?” forum at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall here.

Liew, who is in charge of legal affairs, had said the abolition of some of these laws was in its final stages pending further discussions with stakeholders and lawmakers.

Apart from the long queue, Faisal said the delay in abolishing UUCA could be attributed to Education Minister Maszlee Malik’s indecisiveness on whether to abolish or amend the law.

“Even though the PH election manifesto clearly stated the abolishment of UUCA, he (Maszlee) was unsure as to the direction shortly after being appointed minister.

“Only in September did he announce the repeal and a new law to replace UUCA,” he said.

Faisal said apart from the ministry’s initial indecisiveness, the abolishment of UUCA would need new laws to replace it, which was not feasible.

“There are 27 sections in the Act and some parts are unrelated to academic freedom, such as the establishment of tertiary institutions,” he said.

He also said UUCA should not be compared to the Internal Security Act (ISA).

“I would like to disagree with the forum’s main subject of discussion as to why UUCA is harder to abolish than the ISA.

“That is like comparing apples and oranges. The ISA was abolished because it needed no replacement as there were existing laws in place already,” he said.

The Najib administration abolished the ISA, which allowed for detention without trial, in 2011, two years after then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak took office in 2009.

Parliament recently approved an amendment to UUCA that involved abolishing Section 15(2)(c), a provision that prohibited students from pursuing political activities on campus.