Bruce Springsteen releases ‘No Nukes ‘79’ concerts in their entirety

Bruce Springsteen performs with The E Street Band in Paris July 11, 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — Bruce Springsteen revealed a Christmas gift for fans in the form of a complete recording of his sets at the 1979 “No Nukes” concerts at Madison Square Garden.

Recorded on September 21 and 22, 1979, when Springsteen and his band took a break from recording their next album for a worthy cause, No Nukes ‘79 includes the world premiere of The River, Sherry Darling, Prove It All Night, Thunder Road, Detroit Medley, Quarter to Three, Jungleland, Rave On and Stay featuring Jackson Browne, Tom Petty and Rosemary Butler. The River later became the title track of the studio album that was released the following year.

While some tracks from the benefit concerts later made their way onto a live album and film about the “No Nukes” shows, this marks the first time the concert recording will be available in its entirety.

The two-set, 23-track recording is available now from brucespringsteen.net in a variety of formats, including CD, lossless and HD. — AFP-Relaxnews