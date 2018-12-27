Sultan Nazrin: Executive and legislative cooperation key to national prosperity

Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah speaks during a dinner organised by the Penang state government in George Town December 27, 2018. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 27 — Cooperation and mutual understanding between civil servants and the political leadership are necessary to ensure the wellbeing and prosperity as well as the success of a country, says Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

He said political leadership and civil servants are two important wings in the administration of the government. Therefore, he called for cooperation and mutual understanding, mutual respect and counselling as well as trust as the work culture for the political leadership and civil servants.

“Civil servants have the duty to the state that must be fulfilled. Civil servants also have the responsibility to protect the interest of the country and the interest of people. Civil servants should counsel, and give the best findings to political leaders so that the rules and instruments of control are respected.

“Civil servants should take on the role as a stabiliser which is professional and yet neutral when facing the interpretation of different politics, so that the advice and views imparted are rational and objective to protect the long-term interest of the country and its people,” he said at a dinner organised by the Penang state government here tonight. Present was the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim.

Also present were the Yang di-Pertuan Negeri of Penang Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas and his wife Toh Puan Majimor Shariff as well as Penang Deputy Chief Minister l Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman.

In his speech, Sultan Nazrin also reminded the primary responsibility of a government is to prosper the country and work for wellbeing of the people.

“The wealth of a government depends on the attitude and work culture of its members and officers entrusted to manage the government. The success of the government in this country is through the commitment, determination and sincerity of the members of the administration and the civil servants to complete the trust which has been assigned.

“With this, development could take place rapidly, poverty could addressed more effectively, the prosperity of the country distributed more fairly to be enjoyed by the majority of the people,” he said.

He said civil servants should heed the lessons and appreciate the reminder expressed by Malaysia’s second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak that administrators and technocrats hold to the principle of honesty, while being firm and bold to voice as found in his speech themed “Road to Nationhood.”

“As civil servants, I hope you will stand up to us politicians, and not allow yourselves to be dominated by us. Because in a true democracy, the civil servants have a duty to perform. The future of our country’s democratic way of life is dependent on you,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin said civil servants also have the opportunity to be part of the history by placing Malaysia as a glorious and respected country by taking on the roles to effectively bring honour to the country as part of the honest administrators and technocrats.

“Hopefully you will be blessed with the strength of His Almighty to be an honest administrator firm on upholding the truth and staying clear of any dishonourable deeds. Hope you will stand firm and not to be moved when facing various tests, in form of pressure as well as gratifications.

“Hopefully the affairs of the country are entrusted to religious people with principles, with the spirit to abstain from the abuse of position and power. Hopefully, the people would living as one and progress as blessed by God,” he said.

At the function, he also recalled the nostalgia that Penang is not foreign to him.

“I am no stranger to Penang. My mother is from Penang: I was born in Penang and went through early life in this island. The dinner was organised by the state government for us to meet members of the Penang Executive Council and senior officers.

“I and the Raja Permaisuri would like to express our thanks to Penang Yang di-Pertuan Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas and his wife Toh Puan Majimor Shariff, state government as well as the people of Penang for giving us such a warm welcome.

The royal couple is on a two-day official visit to the state and he is scheduled to present appointment letters to 10 members of Penang State Islamic Religious Council as well as 24 Penang Shariah Court judges and registrar at Hotel Equatorial tomorrow. — Bernama