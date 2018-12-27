Six more bombs explode in Songkhla

SONGKHLA, Dec 27 — The Songkhla Province in southern Thailand continues to be in a turbulent state when six more bombs exploded in several districts in the province located close to the Malaysia-Thai border today.

Songkhla Province governor Wiranan Penjang said the bombs target power poles in several districts in the province.

“We believe the explosions are related to the bomb attacks at the Samila Beach,” he told reporters today.

The bombings today toppled several electric poles but did not result in injuries.

In the incident at 10pm yesterday (local time), two bombs exploded at Samila Beach, Songkhla which is popular among the local residents and foreign tourists including Malaysians.

One of the bombs targeted the metal iron statue of the mermaid at the Samila Beach which is the symbol of the tourism industry in the province while the other went off 10 minutes later near the statues of a rat and a cat about 200 metres from the first explosion.

No injuries were reported in the incidents.

Meanwhile, Wiranan said the bomb attacks were believed to have been masterminded by the National Revolutionary Front (BRN) armed group which had been active in the province since 14 years ago.

“Both the bombs yesterday were activated using wrist watches,” said the governor.

He said the attacks were aimed at destroying the economy and tourism industry in the Songkhla Province.

He said the local security forces would boost security control including by inspecting the cars of visitors in the light of the new year which is around the corner. — Bernama