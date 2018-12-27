New Year’s Eve: Europeans celebrate in Paris, Asian travellers head to Tokyo

Tokyo is a top pick among Asian travellers for New Year’s Eve. — IStock.com pic via AFP

TOKYO, Dec 27 — Tokyo, Paris and New York City will be the three main destinations for travellers looking to ring in 2019 in style, according to a survey of hotel reservations and holiday rentals conducted by booking service Agoda.

A study by Asian online booking giant Agoda has concluded that the City of Lights will be the major destination for ringing in the New Year in Europe, placing the French capital ahead of London and Barcelona.

As for the top 10 New Year’s Eve destinations on other continents, the study found that Tokyo will attract the most travellers in Asia, more than Bangkok in second place or Taipei in third. Fans of Thailand will nonetheless be pleased to see that two other cities in the country, Pattaya and Chiang Mai, also made it to the Asian rankings.

In North America, New York, famous for its midnight ball-drop in Times Square, remains the number one destination, though travellers to the US are also choosing to say goodbye to 2018 in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Interestingly, rankings differ when considered in terms of travellers’ country of origin. For Australians, Bali is the NYE destination of choice, while Chinese travellers prefer Tokyo. Israelis favour London, while the English head to Pattaya (Thailand) and Americans to Las Vegas.

Agoda analysed data from reservations made before December 10, 2018.

Top 10 New Year’s Eve destinations in Asia:

Tokyo Bangkok Taipei Seoul Osaka Pattaya Taichung Hong Kong Bali Chiang Mai

Top 10 New Year’s Eve destinations in Europe:

Paris London Barcelona Rome Berlin Amsterdam Istanbul Prague Madrid Milan

Top 10 New Year’s Eve destinations in North America: