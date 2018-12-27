Sia planning an album and a musical for 2019

Australian singer Sia performs on the main stage at the Sziget Festival on August 15, 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — Sia responded to a fan on Twitter this week by revealing that she has an album in the works for 2019, along with a feature-length musical.

A Twitter user asked the Australian artist when new music might be arriving, to which Sia replied that she has an album slated for a 2019 release, writing, “Lots of fun things to come!”

Next year I'm releasing an album and a feature length musical I wrote and directed. Lots of fun things to come! — sia (@Sia) December 25, 2018

She likewise said she would be releasing a feature-length musical she wrote and directed, although she gave no other details about either the album or the musical.

A new LP would follow up 2016’s well-reviewed This is Acting, Sia’s last regular studio solo LP. She has since released the 2017 holiday album Everyday is Christmas, as well as recordings with Labrinth and Diplo as part of their collaborative project LSD. — AFP-Relaxnews