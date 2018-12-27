Dungun low tide unrelated to Indonesia tsunami, say authorities

State Disaster Management Committee secretariat head Lt Col Che Adam A. Rahman said the low tide was a rare natural phenomenon. — Picture via Facebook/Lipan Bara

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 27 — The people should not panic and worry unnecessary over the dissemination of a video on the phenomenon of an extremely low tide in Dungun recently.

State Disaster Management Committee secretariat head Lt Col Che Adam A. Rahman said it was a rare natural phenomenon which caused many to think it was something extraordinary.

“The phenomenon of extreme low tide was forecasted by the Survey and Mapping Department (Jupem) and the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) following the huge high tide phenomenon earlier.

“In fact, before this, there was a huge high tide with heights recorded at 2.7 and 2.8 metres. So, the phenomenon in Dungun is a natural occurrence which has nothing to do with a neighbouring country,” he told reporters here today.

The one minute and 37 second video on WhatsApp went viral alleging it occurred in Dungun during very low tide.

The video was accompanied by audio advising residents around Dungun to be careful as the low tide could be linked to a tsunami.

Che Adam told the people to stop spreading the video and audio as it could cause panic among the people.

“Let the departments and government agencies tasked on the matter such as the Meteorological Department, Jupem and JPS to carry out their monitoring.

“Any warning of bad weather such as thunderstorms and heavy rain would be issued by the authorities from time to time,” he said. — Bernama