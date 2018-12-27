DBKL allocates RM2.896b for city planning in its Budget 2019

Nor Hisham said RM692.01 million has been allocated for the management and development roads and drainage in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is allocating RM2.896 billion for Budget 2019 to realise planning and projects to enhance the comfort and security of 1.79 million city folks.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said the budget themed ‘Prosperous Kuala Lumpur, Hopes of People’ is allocating RM1.694 billion or 58.5 per cent as operating expenditure with RM1.202 billion (41.5 per cent) for development.

According to him, DBKL Budget 2019 sees a 3.7 per cent fall or RM65.5 million in operating allocation compared to RM1.759 billion last year while the development allocation rose 4.9 per cent or RM56.04 million compared to RM1.146 billion for 2018.

“To boost the mobility of city residents, DBKL is allocating RM20 million to operate the free GO-KL bus service which would be have its routes extended with more buses for the people.

“Apart from that, RM800,000 has been allocated for various aid for the homeless,” he said when tabling DBKL Budget 2019 here today.

Nor Hisham said RM692.01 million has been allocated for the management and development roads and drainage in Kuala Lumpur.

To meet the needs of the low-income residents, DBKL is providing RM262.17 million to manage more than 73,000 units of houses in 33 People’s Housing Projects and 32 Public Housing schemes around Kuala Lumpur.

From the total, RM142 million was provided to repair and maintain houses involving public works, electrical and mechanical repairs, lifts and cleansing contract to ensure the comfort of the people.

Nor Hisham said the estimated revenue in 2019 is expected to fall to RM2.465 billion compared to RM2.667 billion in 2018, a fall of 7.5 per cent.

“Assessment collection is expected to reach RM1.029 billion, which the main revenue earner for DBKL contributing 49 per cent of the entire DBKL earning.

“DBKL is also not proposing to raise assessment rates for properties in the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur and it will also maintain the 20 per cent incentive on assessment for disabled people,” he said. — Bernama