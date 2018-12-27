Anwar meets Philippine leader Duterte to discuss security, economy

Anwar is pictured during his meeting with the Philippine president in a photo shared via his official Twitter.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he met Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and talked about increasing cooperation between Malaysia and the Philippines in security and the economy.

Anwar, who is not part of the Cabinet, said he was invited to the discussion when a Twitter user questioned the PKR president and pointed out that such talks should fall under the purview of Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

“During a family vacation, I was invited to the Malacañang Palace, Manila, and met Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. We discussed initiatives to increase cooperation in the economy and security between Malaysia and the Philippines,” Anwar tweeted.

Sabah’s east coast regularly faces security threats from the Philippines like militants, kidnappers, and pirates.

Anwar is touted to succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister mid-term.