Lush launches bath bomb collection based on hit fragrances

Lush has reformulated 12 of its fan-favourite scents as a limited-edition series of bath bombs. — Picture via Instagram/lushcosmetics

LONDON, Dec 27— If you’re feeling in need of a little self-care after the holiday festivities, then look no further than Lush: The natural cosmetics company is celebrating the arrival of the last, lazy days of December with a new bath bomb collection.

The brand has reformulated 12 of its fan-favourite scents — chosen by customers — as a limited-edition series of bath bombs designed to make soaking in the tub even more soothing this season. The collection, which is available now, is an online exclusive.

The fragrances, which can be found in popular Lush beauty products, range from the sugary, vanilla-infused ‘Marshmallow World’ to the floral fizz ‘Tender is the Night.’ The series also includes a ‘Honey I Washed the Kids’ concoction of caramel and butterscotch, as well as a tonka, cocoa and grapefruit-scented bath bomb version of the brand’s ‘Yuzu and Cocoa Shower Cream.’ A fruity ‘Golden Pear,’ a berries-and-cream inspired ‘Blackberry’ and a neroli-infused ‘Calavera’ also appear on the list.

The launch is the latest high-profile bath bomb drop from Lush, which unveiled a ‘Goddess’ bath bomb inspired by the singer Ariana Grande’s music video God Is A Woman, on November 22. — AFP-Relaxnews