Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ hits one billion views

LOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — Taylor Swift’s 2017 music video for Look What You Made Me Do has surpassed one billion views on YouTube just before the end of 2018.

“I’m sorry, we can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh because the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ music video just hit 1 BILLION views!!!” wrote the Taylor Nation Twitter account.

At last check, the viewer count was nearing 300,000 views over a billion.

Released in August 2017 after premiering at the MTV Video Music Awards, the Look What You Made Me Do video finds Swift dressing and acting as a string of her former selves.

It joins other Swift videos in the billion-view club including Shake It Off, Blank Space and Bad Blood. — AFP-Relaxnews