10 men detained in Klang for setting off firecrackers, obstructing traffic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 27 — Police detained 10 men after a video recording went viral on social media since Sunday showing several individuals obstructing traffic and playing firecrackers in the middle of the road at Bulatan Simpang Lima, Klang near here.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said all men aged between 20 to 35 were picked up separately starting on Tuesday to today around the district suspected of being involved in the incident and they were remanded for further investigations.

He said initial investigations found the incident of obstructing traffic and setting off firecrackers in the middle of the road was recorded and disseminated via social media by an unidentified individual.

“The recording shows several men in their 20’s and 30’s riding motorcycles to obstruct traffic while another individual was playing firecrackers in the middle of the road which could endanger traffic and other pedestrians.

“Investigation also found the incident is believed to be related to the cremation of a man who died of a heart attack on the same day the video went viral. The incident location is about 20 metres from the cremation place,” he said in a statement here today.

Shamsul Amar also said the acts by the group of men were not linked to any secret societies and efforts to track down the individuals involved in the incident were still going on.

He added that several vehicles believed used by the group of men in the incident were also seized including a lorry, a four-wheel drive, a Proton Wira as well as motorcycles.

The case was investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 and Section 48(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama