Reports: Inter Milan fan dies after clashes at Napoli game

Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly in Serie A action in Naples October 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

ROME, Dec 27 — An Inter Milan supporter died this morning after suffering injuries in fights with Napoli fans yesterday before the Serie A match between the two teams at the San Siro, Italian media has reported.

“After being knocked down by a van before the match, he was admitted to San Carlo hospital in code red,” wrote press agency AGI. “A long operation was not enough, his injuries were too serious.”

According to the Italian press, the incident occurred at the end of a fight between Napoli fans who had arrived at the stadium by minibus and Inter supporters armed with chains and hammers.

Around 60 people were involved in the fight and website Corriere della Sera reported that four Napoli fans were injured and that one of them was stabbed.

Inter Milan won the match 1-0, as Napoli had two players sent off late on.

The game was marred by racist chanting towards Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, with the away side asking for the match to be halted after the 27-year-old Senegalese international was repeatedly subjected to monkey noises.

The Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, made a public apology today, describing the racist chanting as a “shameful act” and asking Koulibaly’s forgiveness. — AFP