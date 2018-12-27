State religious dept allocates RM3.5m for mosques, surau in Johor

Chairman of the state Islamic Affairs and Education Committee Aminolhuda Hassan said RM1.5 million had been allocated for 24 mosques and the remaining RM2 million to build 48 surau. ― Reuters pic

TANGKAK, Dec 27 — The Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) has distributed RM3.5 million to upgrade facilities and construct new mosques and surau throughout Johor this year.

Chairman of the state Islamic Affairs and Education Committee Aminolhuda Hassan said RM1.5 million had been allocated for 24 mosques and the remaining RM2 million to build 48 surau.

He said the money was from the Johor Mosque Development and Charity Fund (TPMDAJJ) comprising donations from members of the public as well as private companies.

“RM5.25 million was collected as of November, exceeding our target this year, which was RM5 million, and we hope the collection will continue to grow to help mosques and surau improve their facilities and conduct religious programmes.

“It also helps the state government collect funds for repairing and building new mosques and surau, especially in rural and interior areas which lack the financial resources,” he told reporters after launching the TPMDAJJ Boost E-Wallet Application here today.

Also present were JAINJ director Md Rofiki A Shamsuddin, and Axiata Digital Service Sdn Bhd finance and operations manager, Mohd Haaziq Mohd Zahar.

Aminolhuda said the digital fund was a new approach which would make it easy for the public to donate.

He said the Boost E-Wallet application was developed free-of-charge by Axiata Digital Service Sdn Bhd and could be downloaded on google play and apps store, with a minimum donation of RM2. — Bernama