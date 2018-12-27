‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ breaks global single-day Spotify record

Recording artist Mariah Carey poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, in this August 5, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — Mariah Carey’s holiday smash hit All I Want for Christmas is You broke a global Spotify record for most streams in a single day this Christmas Eve.

The record was announced on Twitter by Chart Data and shared on Instagram by Carey, who wrote, "Such an amazing Christmas gift!!"

The 1994 song, which has remained popular since its release and plays a leading role in the holiday favourite film Love Actually, earned 10,818,009 streams on December 24, no doubt as a frequent fixture on Christmas Eve and holiday playlists around the world.The up-tempo track was the lead single from Carey’s 1994 album Merry Christmas, and is one of few contemporary tracks to have made its way into the holiday canon.

Spotify’s previous single-day streaming record was last reported as XXX Tentacion’s Sad!, which earned 10.4 million streams on the day following his death in June, unseating Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do. — AFP-Relaxnews