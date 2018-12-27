TV3 bulletin slots to get fresh look

Naquia Basharudin (Nightline), Nik Munirah (Buletin Utama), Fatin Hamimah Yusof (Buletin Utama) and Ramzan Mohd Saufi (Buletin Utama) pose for a group photo in Petaling Jaya December 27, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Dec 27 — Broadcaster TV3 will start airing from next year public complaints lodged by viewers about local issues, as part of its revamp, Media Prima announced today.

Media Prima Group Managing Editor of News and Current Affairs Datuk Manja Ismail said TV3 bulletin slots will bring back “Aduan Rakyat”, where issues like public amenities, local authorities and local environmental issues will be broadcast.

“Therefore, we will bring back ‘Aduan Rakyat’, especially for those who want to file their complaints with the authorities via our TV platform or YouTube, Facebook or Twitter channel.

“Besides that, the ‘Apa Khabar YB’ segment will offer viewers a closer look at new government leaders,” he said during a media briefing at Sri Pentas today.

He said the revamp of TV3 bulletins will commence at midnight on December 31, 2018, starting with its English bulletin, Nightline.

Datuk Manja Ismail gives his opening speech in Petaling Jaya December 27, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Other key points of the revamp include programming content, logos, montage music, studio designs and new visual backgrounds.

All TV3 bulletins, including Berita Terkini, Buletin Pagi, Buletin 1.30, Bizworld, Detik Niaga, Buletin Utama and Nightline, can be viewed through the YouTube and Tonton platforms all year round.

The public can submit their complaints via email to [email protected] for the “Aduan Rakyat” segment.