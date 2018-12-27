PTPTN gives RM1m to Kedah Zakat Board to help the poor

PTPTN Chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan said a mock cheque was handed over to the Kedah Mufti Datuk Syeikh Fadzil Awang this morning. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) today handed over RM1 million to the Kedah Zakat Board to help zakat recipients and alleviate poverty in the state.

PTPTN Chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan said a mock cheque was handed over to the Kedah Mufti Datuk Syeikh Fadzil Awang this morning.

“I hope this small step will help strengthen the ties between PTPTN as part of the federal administration and the Kedah state government.

“The Kedah Zakat Board has shown a high commitment to ensuring that the distribution of zakat is done fairly and I laud the creative initiatives that they have implemented,” he said in the statement.

Wan Saiful cited the state government’s efforts in organising entrepreneurship courses and distributing food through mosques as examples.

He said that he hopes the payment made to the Kedah Zakat Board will help alleviate the burdens experienced by its recipients, especially in the field of education and human capital development.

He said he appreciated the interest shown by Kedah Zakat Board CEO Syeikh Zakaria Othman in creating strategic cooperation with the student loan corporation as a federal government agency.

“In the near future, I will discuss in greater detail with the Kedah Zakat Board the suitable activities that could be held for the betterment of the Kedah people,” he said.