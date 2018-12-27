Bomoh and boyfriend charged with causing grievous hurt to woman in Kelantan

The accused Siti Nurul Iman Abdullah and Mohd Haziq Ab Hamid pleaded not guilty to the charge. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 27 — A bomoh and her boyfriend were charged in the Sessions Court today for causing grievous hurt to a woman in Machang on December 14, using a bamboo stake and a wooden stick.

However, both the accused Siti Nurul Iman Abdullah, 29, and Mohd Haziq Ab Hamid @ Fauzi, 27, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out in the presence of Judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin.

The couple were charged together with another person who is still at large, with intentionally causing grievous hurt to Siti Normah Abdullah, 59, using a bamboo stake and a wooden stick.

The couple was alleged to have committed the offence in an unnumbered house in the Machang district at about 11am on December 14.

They were charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code and was read out together with Section 34 of the same act which provides for a jail sentence of up to 20 years and fine or caning, if found guilty.

The case was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Hajarul Falenna Abu Bakar while only Mohd Haziq was represented by counsel Ahmad Farhan Abdul Halim.

The court allowed bail of RM15,000 each person and fixed January 27 for a re-mention of the case. — Bernama