Muslim lawyers group says inquest into fireman Adib’s death raises questions

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The Muslim Lawyers Association of Malaysia (PPMM) today questioned the decision by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to order an inquest into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

PPMM president Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar said even though the authorities’ decision to call for an inquest is well within the Attorney General’s (AG) powers, such a move showed that the AG was still confused over Adib’s death.

“Adib’s death is clearly stated based on the medical report and post-mortem result, and even the police have also opened an investigation paper on the incident under murder,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he had been informed by AG Tommy Thomas that the latter was invoking his powers under Section 339(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code to direct a magistrate to initiate the inquest.

Zainul Rijal said the inquest is not necessary and will delay justice for the victim’s family.

“We want the AG to provide a detailed explanation as to why no prosecution has been made under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and why the need for an inquest as the public has no access to the investigations.

“The public needs to know whether investigations are incomplete or if there are other elements that may jeopardise the prosecution,” he said.

Zainul Rijal added that even though the police have reclassified the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, no immediate action had been taken by the authorities to arrest or charge anyone under Section 302.

“Since the police have reclassified the case, the authorities should re-arrest anyone believed to be involved, unless the police believe that those individuals are innocent.

“The police and AG must explain the whereabouts of those being investigated and the status of their investigation,” he said.

Adib was attacked and grievously wounded on the second day of riots outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya on November 27 and succumbed to his injuries three weeks later on December 17.

While his death has been classified as murder, some, including Jaringan Melayu Malaysia and PAS, have accused the government of attempting to cover up the circumstances surrounding the attack on Adib and his subsequent demise.